Dutch Bikers Join Fight Against ISIS In Iraq

And now this, we have a story that brings to mind the movie "Casablanca." In that World War II film, Humphrey Bogart talks with a German officer who contemplates conquering New York.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CASABLANCA")

CONRAD VEIDT: (As Major Heinrich Strasser) How about New York?

HUMPHREY BOGART: (As Rick Blaine) Well, there are certain sections of New York, Major, that I wouldn't advise you to try to invade.

If you think you've got tough guys, just wait. That brings us to the fight against the group known as ISIS. Tough guys from the Netherlands have volunteered to fight them. At least three members of a Dutch biker gang roared off to the Middle East. The gang is called No Surrender. A photo circulating on twitter shows a tattooed Dutchmen with a Kalashnikov rifle apparently fighting alongside embattled Kurds. Dutch authorities have worried about fighters running off to join ISIS, but indicate they are less concerned about people who volunteer to battle them.