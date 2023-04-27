KPBX Kids' Concerts: MusicFest Northwest

Hear the future of music this May during the KPBX Kids’ Concert, MusicFest Northwest. SPR’s Arts and Music Director, E.J. Iannelli, will host a special broadcast of music by MusicFest Northwest performers on KPBX 91.1 FM, Wednesday, May 17, Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Spokane Public Radio has a long tradition of presenting young performers on KPBX. This year, SPR will partner with MusicFest Northwest to bring some of our region's best young performers. Select musicians from this adjudicated music festival will visit the studio to showcase the young talent the festival has to offer.

“We are thrilled to bring MusicFest Northwest back in full swing this year!” Jody Graves, MusicFest Northwest Board President said.

“This festival has been a hallmark in the Spokane regional music scene since 1945 and many alums have gone on to have major careers in music including Thomas Hampson, Steven Drury and many others. Come and celebrate the fine talents of students from grade one through college performing in brass, flute, reeds, voice, piano, strings and ballet.”

Tune to KPBX 91.1 FM, stream from our website, or listen on your mobile device or smart speakers.

Thanks to KPBX Kids’ Concert event donors Harvard Park Children’s Learning Center North, STCU, and Rocket Bakeries.

