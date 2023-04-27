© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Soccer legend Pelé is being immortalized in a Portuguese language dictionary

Published April 27, 2023 at 2:59 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In December, the world mourned the loss of soccer legend Pele. Now he's immortalized in a Portuguese language dictionary published in Brazil. The Michaelis dictionary has added Pele as a word, meaning the one that is extraordinary. Examples given include, she is the Pele of tennis. Another way to honor him would be to add several pages for the word goal.

