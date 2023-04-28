N.J. town forces combative parents to be umpires at Little League games

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In Little League Baseball, the players are small, but the emotions can get big. And it's not always the kids. I pretty much just stood out in right field. But parents may yell at the umpires. So a youth baseball program in New Jersey made a rule. If you want to scream at the umps, you also have to become an umpire for three games. If you refuse, they throw you out of the game.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: That's it. You're out of here.

INSKEEP: Oh, that's an outrage. No way.

