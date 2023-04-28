Thank You for the Spring 2023 Pledge Drive

We are immensely grateful for your support in making our spring drive a success! Your generous contributions put us in a good position to meet our budgeting goals.

Thanks to our sustaining members, renewing members, and those of you who became new members or gave an extra gift. We are here for you—because you are here for us!

Special thanks to our pledge room volunteers and on-air community volunteers.

Additional thanks to Cravens Coffee and Spokane Art Supply.