© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Events

Thank You for the Spring 2023 Pledge Drive

Spokane Public Radio
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM PDT
1 of 5  — DSC_0342.png
2 of 5  — DSC_0330.png
3 of 5  — DSC_0334.png
4 of 5  — DSC_0361.JPG
5 of 5  — DSC_0388.png

We are immensely grateful for your support in making our spring drive a success! Your generous contributions put us in a good position to meet our budgeting goals.

Thanks to our sustaining members, renewing members, and those of you who became new members or gave an extra gift. We are here for you—because you are here for us!

Special thanks to our pledge room volunteers and on-air community volunteers.

Additional thanks to Cravens Coffee and Spokane Art Supply.

Tags
Events Past SPR Events