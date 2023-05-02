South Korean art student eats banana that was part of an art installation

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Some people take consuming art literally. South Korean art student Noh Huyn-soo ate a banana that was part of an installation at Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul. Artist Maurizio Cattelan called the work "Comedian." The ripe banana was duct-taped to a wall when Noh snagged the fruit and taped the peel back on after eating it. The museum says it won't claim damages from the student. After all, it's a banana - meant to be eaten, no?

