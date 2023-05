Meet Us at the Market 2023

Meet Spokane Public Radio at a farmer's market near you this summer!

We'll be in our community at farmer's markets throughout May, June, July, and August. Stop by our booth to chat with SPR staff, volunteers, and on-air folks. You can also pick up Spokane Public Radio fans, window stickers, and more.

Tuesday, May 16- Fairwood Farmer's Market

319 W Hastings Rd. Spokane, WA 99218

3pm - 7pm

Wednesday, May 31- Kootenai County Farmer's Market

2151 N. Main St. Riverstone, Coeur d’Alene Idaho

4pm - 7pm

Friday, June 2- Emerson Garfield Farmer's Market

2310 North Monroe St. Spokane, WA 99201

3pm - 7pm

Friday, June 23- Spokane Valley Farmer's Market

2426 N Discovery Pl. Spokane Valley, WA 99216

4pm - 8pm

Monday, July 18- Hillyard Farmer's Market

4001 N Cook St. Spokane, WA 99207

3pm – 7pm

Friday, July 28- Chewelah Farmer's Market

The NW corner of the Chewelah City Park on Highway 395

11am - 3:30pm

Tuesday, August 15 or 22- West Central Farmer's Market

1832 W Dean Ave. Spokane, WA 99201

4pm - 7pm

Wednesday, August 17- Millwood Farmer's Market

9103 E Frederick Ave. Spokane, WA 99206

3pm - 7pm