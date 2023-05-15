© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Beefy snapping turtle affectionately named Chonkosaurus becomes a celebrity

Published May 15, 2023 at 3:11 AM PDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Joey Santore and his friend Al were kayaking on the Chicago River when they saw a very robust-looking snapping turtle relaxing on a bed of chains.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOEY SANTORE: You look good. I'm real proud of you. You've been eating healthy. You ever heard of liquid salad? We've been doing that. Al does that.

MARTÍNEZ: Diet advice aside, wildlife biologist Chris Anchor says the turtle looked like it's eating healthy because it's probably loaded with eggs. So, Joey and Al, take that liquid salad back up the river if you know what's good for you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.