Sherpa in Nepal reaches the summit of Mount Everest for a record 27th time

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Many climbers aspire to reach the summit of Mount Everest at some point in their lives. Well, a Sherpa in Nepal has just done it for a record 27th time. Fifty-three-year-old Kami Rita Sherpa completed his latest ascent of the world's highest mountain yesterday. It came just days after another Sherpa equaled his previous tally of 26 ascents. And there was me just feeling good about walking downstairs to pick up packages yesterday.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.