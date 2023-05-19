KPBX Kids' Concerts: MusicFest Northwest - Thank you!

SPR would like to thank everyone involved in our latest KPBX Kids' Concerts!

Thanks to performers from MusicFest Northwest, the staff and board of MusicFest Northwest, SPR Staff and volunteers, Piano Technicians Guild of Spokane.

Special thanks to event donors Harvard Park Children’s Learning Center North, Rocket Bakeries, and STCU.

Did you miss the concert? Listen to day one here. Day two part one can be found here, while part two can be found here.

Mark your calendars for June 17th at 1 p.m. for our 30th Anniversary KPBX Kids’ Concert at Shadle Park featuring music from Musha Marimba. More information to come.

