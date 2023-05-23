KPBX Kids' Concerts 30th Anniversary Celebration

Spokane Public Radio will celebrate 30 years of KPBX Kids' Concerts Saturday, June 17, from 1-2 PM at Shadle Park, 2005 W. Wellesley Ave. Spokane, WA.

Pack a picnic & a blanket and celebrate with us! Attendees can enjoy a performance by student marimba band Musha Marimba, popsicles, and fun at this FREE concert.

Musha Marimba is a high school student group from The Enrichment Cooperative at Bryant School. They play traditional marimba music from Zimbabwe and other countries.

Thanks to event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North, Rocket Bakeries, and STCU.