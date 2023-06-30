Arts Production Assistant (Part-time, 20 hrs./wk.)

Spokane Public Radio is looking to hire a part-time arts production assistant. In that role, you’ll primarily be involved in helping us relaunch and maintain our popular Arts Calendar — which, like a lot of things, went on an extended hiatus during the pandemic.

The Arts Calendar is a succinct on-air recap of imminent events, activities and entertainment that our listeners might enjoy. Not only will you be compiling and highlighting those items, you’ll also have a hand in producing and scheduling the Arts Calendar audio segments for broadcast.

Once the Arts Calendar is up and running smoothly, you’ll have some opportunities to branch out. We have regular in-studio artist interviews and performances, and you may be asked to lend a hand in their scheduling, setup, recording and post-production. You’ll also definitely get some regular hands-on live hosting and board experience in our main broadcast studio.

As part of your day-to-day responsibilities, you’ll be working closely with our arts and music director as well as our music and arts producer/classical host.

Down the line, more possibilities will almost certainly open up. Our station has radio plays, in-studio concerts and all sorts of other initiatives that are either ongoing or in the works.

Job Responsibilities:



Cultivate existing relationships and develop new ones with regional artists, venues and arts organizations

Gather wide-ranging and accurate information from all available sources — whether personal, print or online

Maintain an editorial calendar to plan, schedule and coordinate the release of content

Create and curate compelling, high-quality digital content—including any related articles, videos and graphics—to inform, engage and expand our audience

Review and edit all content for clarity, accuracy and consistency before publication

Communicate with colleagues on an ongoing basis for the sake of transparency and efficiency

Stay up to date with emerging technologies and platforms, exploring opportunities for growth and innovation

Coordinate or develop mutually beneficial partnerships with platform providers, community groups and talent that further SPR’s mission

Assist with scheduling, conducting and editing remote or in-studio appearances, which may also include basic engineering of broadcast and recording setups and sessions

Draw on or strengthen skills in writing, editing, graphic design, audio/video editing or other relevant areas in the execution of the above duties

Additional duties as assigned



Required Qualifications and Attributes:



A keen interest in radio—especially public radio—as well as the arts

Impeccable and uncompromising attention to detail

Natural curiosity and a willingness to learn

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

The ability to both receive and offer constructive feedback

Facility for computer software (e.g., GUIs) and the Internet

Desired Qualifications and Attributes:



A working knowledge of classical music

Some experience with radio or live broadcasting

Existing ties—or the desire to create ties—to the regional arts community

Familiarity with digital media (e.g., podcasts)

Facility with audio/video editing software

A basic knowledge of production setups and recording equipment

Salary range: $16.00-17.00/hour

This is a part-time position, benefits offered include sick leave at the rate of 1 hour per 40 hours worked; SEP-IRA benefits; and optional 403(b).

Please submit resume and cover letter to SPRJobs@kpbx.org by Wednesday, July 12, 2023. No phone calls, please.

SPR is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and Minority Applicants are encouraged to apply.