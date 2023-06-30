Spokane Public Radio Morning News Host/Reporter (full-time, 40 hrs./wk.)

Spokane Public Radio is seeking an experienced journalist to serve as local host for NPR’s Morning Edition and as a reporter and editor for local news. This person will work both collaboratively and independently with SPR’s award-winning news team to provide content for SPR’s local newscasts as well as provide context to national news, contribute to regional election coverage, digital audio and occasional video productions for web and broadcast, special programs, and SPR’s website. An ideal candidate would have a curious mind with an affinity towards the arts, a desire to connect with listeners, an understanding of SPR’s mission and journalistic ethics.

Job duties:

· Host the local segments of NPR’s morning news broadcast weekdays from 5:00 to 9:00 a.m. (The shift is likely to run from 4:00 a.m. to noon.)

· Run an audio mixing board

· Fill local breaks with relevant content (weather, underwriting, forward promotion and pre-recorded promos) and do so according to strict timings

· Deliver two regional newscasts per hour, using material filed by other journalists combined with your own newswriting

· Work with the news director and afternoon editor to coordinate and plan stories and newscasts

· Report regional stories after your on-air shift for afternoon and morning newscasts

· Conduct interviews for on-air stories and interview segments

· Write, edit and post web copy of local stories

· Participate in on-air fund drives

· Occasional participation in station outreach events, which occur within and outside of the station itself

· Other duties as assigned

Required qualifications:

· Experience in journalism or related field

· Ability to work collaboratively and communicate effectively

· Knowledge of and adherence to journalistic ethics

· Experience in producing and voicing audio for radio

· Strong written and editorial skills

· Proficiency in digital software such as Adobe Audition, Hindenburg, or Final Cut

· Solid organizational skills, ability to meet deadlines and work independently

Desired qualifications:

· Experience in broadcasting as an on-air host, operating audio equipment for automated and live broadcasts, digital editing capabilities in audio

· Familiarity with Spokane Public Radio and public radio in general

· Strong understanding of audience-focused engagement

· Knowledge of digital platforms and social media best practices

Please send cover letter, resume, and links to your written and audio work to sprjobs@kpbx.org by Monday, July 24, 2023.

Salary range: $40-44k

This is a full-time position, benefits offered include life and disability insurance; medical, dental, and vision insurance; 8 paid holidays; 2 personal days; sick leave at the rate of 8 hours per month; 8 hours vacation time per month; SEP-IRA benefits; and optional 403(b).

SPR is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and Minority Applicants are encouraged to apply.

