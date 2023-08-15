© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Events

SPR Media Partner: Masterworks 1- A Place Called Home

Spokane Public Radio
Published August 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT
Masterworks 1: A Place Called Home
Spokane Symphony
Masterworks 1: A Place Called Home

Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for the Spokane Symphony's first masterworks program of the season, Masterworks 1: A Place Called Home. The concert will happen September 16 and 17 at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, 1001 West Sprague Avenue.

What does “home” mean for us? The music performed this weekend explores what it means to feel a sense of belonging — or not — from the homesickness of the immigrant Dvorák to a Salish Language hymn via Copland’s boisterous Americana.

Learn more here.

Tags
Events Upcoming SPR Events