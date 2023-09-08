SPR Media Partner: Terrain 14

Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for Terrain 14. Always on the first Friday in October, Terrain is an annual, one-night-only, juried multimedia art and music event celebrating artists in the Spokane area.

Featuring new works by hundreds of artists, and attracting thousands of attendees, it is a celebration of new energy and fresh ideas from all over the artistic spectrum. From painting to poetry to interactive art and film, we try to showcase a little of everything that’s happening to make the Inland Empire a more vibrant, cultural and beautiful place to live.

Learn more about Terrain 14 here.