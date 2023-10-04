KPBX Kids' Concerts: Gather Around the Piano

Local Musician Frankie Ghee performs a joyful mix of piano tunes in the SFCC Music Building Auditorium.

Frankie will bring a character-building session of group singing and discussion. She’ll highlight music as a tool for communication, expression, preserving culture, and improving health and wellbeing. She hopes to spread joy, laughter, and a love of music though her piano performance.

Thanks to our event donors: STCU, Rocket Bakeries, and Harvard Park Children’s Learning Center North.

About the Performer

Frankie Valinda Ghee, a singer-songwriter and teaching-artist, is the Director and founder of Around the Piano. Frankie earned her Master’s Degree in Teaching and Learning, a BA in Music Education and a BS in Microbiology.

Frankie has been singing and writing music for well over 40 years and has performed professionally as a soloist and with ensembles in a variety of genres including rock, jazz, country classical, pop and blues. Her experience, in addition to over twelve years of teaching middle school choir, includes teaching Creative Arts, after school activities, summer school, supervising in-school suspension, providing private voice lessons to children and adults, and working as a substitute schoolteacher. Frankie’s goal at every concert and event is to welcome everyone and add joy to the day.