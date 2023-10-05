SPR Media Partner- Spokane Symphony's Symphonic-Con

Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for the Spokane Symphony's Symphonic-Con concert, happening October 28 and 29 at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, 1001 West Sprague Avenue.

Movie, TV, and video game music performed live by the Spokane Symphony. Hear music from Studio Ghibli, Harry Potter, Kingdom Hearts, Lord of the Rings, Marvel, Disney, and much more. Create your favorite cosplay to wear as you listen to these iconic themes enhanced with a costume contest and lobby vendors. This concert is family-friendly!

Find tickets and additional info here.