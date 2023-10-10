2023 Fall Folk Festival Broadcast from SPR

The annual Fall Folk Festival kicks off November 11 with a broadcast on KPBX 91.. SPR's Steve Jackson and E.J. Iannelli will hosted a diverse group of folk performers in this free concert.

This special two-hour broadcast will take place Saturday, November 11 from 11a-1p on KPBX 91.1.

Thanks to Northern Quest Resort & Casino and the Spokane Folklore Society for helping make the broadcast happen!

About the Performers

Stay tuned while we update this page as gather information about all of our performers.

Brittany Jean: Brittany Jean is a folk singer/songwriter currently living in a little apple town in North Central Washington, and her style is rooted in the folk and Americana music she has loved all her life. During the past few years, her performances have ventured farther and farther from home (including playing the legendary Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee, opening for Three Dog Night’s sold out concert in New York City, performing at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas… to name a few adventures!). Brittany has released five studio albums and one EP—all recorded in Music City. Her Lightfoot EP was released Summer 2023, and this project is her “thank you” to an all-time favorite songwriter. Brittany’s sixth album (Colors & Covers) will be released Fall 2023.

Arvid Lundin and Deep Roots: With fast fiddling, rollicking rhythms and beautiful ballads, Deep Roots plays a high energy mix of instrumental music and songs drawn from traditional and contemporary sources. You’ll hear Celtic, Canadian, Scandinavian and American roots music that will have your toes tapping and your heart soaring, as well as some tunes from other genres. They bring a show that has something for everyone! Arvid Lundin leads the band with his superb fiddling style, husband and wife team, Dave and Char Beach add depth and energy to the mix with hard-driving guitar, melodic, fast-moving mandolin, and guitar, harp and bodhran.

Ernie Verdugo: At age 13, Ernie's first guitar was retrieved from a trash can. At the same time the Ed Sullivan Show featured a Spanish guitarist by the name of Manitas de Plata (Hands of Silver). His passion was lit and for the next 53 years, he's tried to emulate the master. Still trying.

