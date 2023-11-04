KPBX Kids' Concerts: Gather Around the Piano - Thank you!

Spokane Public Radio would like to thank everyone involved in our latest Kids’ Concert.

Thanks to: Frankie Ghee, Spokane Falls Community College, host Maggie Crabtree, Hearn Brothers Printing, event donors STCU, Rocket Bakeries, and Harvard Park Children’s Learning Center North, Spokane Public Radio volunteers, and the members of Spokane Public Radio.

Join us in the new year as KPBX Kids’ Concerts continue it’s 30th Anniversary celebration with our Annual Celtic Dance Party with Floating Crowbar, Saturday, March 9th at Riverside Place.