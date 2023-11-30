Community Call-In 2023

What do you think of the programming on Spokane Public Radio? Your opinion matters.

Share your thoughts at our annual Community Call-In program. We want your opinions—the good, the bad, and at all times the civil. December 6 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on KPBX 91.1, KSFC 91.9 and KPBX 90.3.

Tune in or call in to offer your input, ask questions and learn about programming. SPR's Cary Boyce and Doug Nadvornick will host and field questions from listeners.