Reporter and Morning Edition Host

Title: Spokane Public Radio (SPR) Reporter/Morning Edition Host

Job Type: Full-Time, 40 hours/week

Pay Range: $48,000-52,000 depending on experience

Location: Spokane Public Radio offices at 1229 N Monroe Street, Spokane WA; serving a wide service area of about 20,000 square miles

About Us:

Spokane Public Radio is an independent community NPR-affiliate public radio organization dedicated to providing high-quality local and national programming to regional audiences. SPR reaches 1.25 million people in 750 communities across 20,000 square miles of the Inland Northwest. We take pride in our commitment to thought-provoking content, engaging storytelling, and fostering meaningful connections with our listeners. As a Spokane Public Radio Reporter/Host, you'll have the unique opportunity to collaborate with our dynamic team to support the station's financial sustainability and connect regional and local businesses with our passionate audiences.

About You:

Are you an experienced journalist? SPR seeks someone to serve as local host for NPR’s Morning Edition and as a reporter and editor for local news. This person will work both collaboratively and independently with SPR’s award-winning news team to provide content for SPR’s local newscasts as well as provide context to national news. This person will contribute to regional election coverage, digital audio and occasional video productions for web and broadcast, special programs, and SPR’s website. An ideal candidate would have a curious mind, a desire to connect with listeners, an understanding of SPR’s mission and journalistic ethics.

Essential Duties:

· Host the local segments of NPR’s morning news broadcast weekdays from 5:00 to 9:00 a.m. (The entire shift is likely to run from 4:00 a.m. to noon.)

· Run an audio mixing board.

· Fill local breaks with relevant content (weather, underwriting, forward promotion and pre-recorded promos) and do so according to strict timings.

· Deliver two regional newscasts per hour, using material filed by other journalists combined with your own newswriting, and do so according to strict timings.

· Work with the news director and afternoon editor to coordinate and plan stories and newscasts.

· Report regional stories after your on-air shift for afternoon and morning newscasts.

· Conduct interviews for on-air stories and interview segments.

· Write, edit and post web copy of local stories.

· Participate in on-air fund drives.

· Occasional participation in station outreach events, which occur within and outside of the station itself

· Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

· Experience in journalism or related field

· Ability to work collaboratively and communicate effectively

· Knowledge of and adherence to journalistic ethics

· Experience in producing and voicing audio for radio

· Strong written and editorial skills

· Proficiency in digital editing software such as Adobe Audition, Hindenburg, or Final Cut

· Strong organizational skills, ability to meet deadlines and work independently

Desired Qualifications:

·Experience in broadcasting as an on-air host, operating audio equipment for automated and live broadcasts, digital editing capabilities in audio

· Familiarity with Spokane Public Radio and public radio in general

· Strong understanding of audience-focused engagement

· Knowledge of digital platforms and social media best practices

Physical Demands:

· Visual/hearing ability enough to quickly analyze and comprehend written/verbal communication and all business documents is required.

Benefits:

· Health Benefits for FT employee including dental and optical. Spousal and family benefits may be purchased through our plan.

· Sick Time Accrual: 96 hours accrual a calendar year.

· Vacation: 96 hours accrual a calendar year, increases to 143 after 18 months of full-time employment.

· Personal Days – two per year

· Paid Holidays – nine per year

How to apply:

Please send cover letter, resume, and links to your written and audio work to sprjobs@kpbx.org by January 31, 2024.

Closing Date: January 31, 2024

Assistance for Applicants with Disabilities

Spokane Public Radio is committed to ensuring that its application process provides an equal employment opportunity to all job seekers, including individuals with disabilities. If you believe you need reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or to submit a resume, please get in touch with us by emailing sprjobs@kpbx.org

Equal Employment and Nondiscrimination

At Spokane Public Radio, we are committed to equal employment opportunities for all and we strive for a caring and professional environment. We are an equal opportunity employer committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.