We're Hiring: Spokane Public Radio Development Director

Title: Spokane Public Radio (SPR) Development Director

Job Type: Full-Time, 40 hours/week

Pay Range: $40,000 plus generous commission rates

Location: Spokane Public Radio offices at 1229 N Monroe Street, Spokane WA; serving a wide service area of about 20,000 square miles

About Us:

Spokane Public Radio is an independent community NPR-affiliate public radio organization dedicated to providing high-quality local and national programming to regional audiences. SPR reaches 1.25 million people in 750 communities across 20,000 square miles of the Inland Northwest. We take pride in our commitment to thought-provoking content, engaging storytelling, and fostering meaningful connections with our listeners. As a Spokane Public Radio Development Director, you'll have the unique opportunity to collaborate with our dynamic team to support the station's financial sustainability and connect regional and local businesses with our passionate audiences.

About You:

Are you an outgoing, persuasive, and passionate individual? Are you a strategic thinker with a heart to bring valuable content and service to the community? The Development Director represents sponsorship sales efforts for the station and is responsible for meeting department budgets while growing top line revenue. This is done by creating sponsor sales campaigns based on valid business reasons and supporting data. The Development Director is responsible for attaining station/market sales goals and maximizing the station’s underwriting revenues. Regularly assesses progress on opportunities to grow revenue among existing accounts and prospects. Uses brand-aligned marketing materials and tools to convey consistent messaging across the organization. Manages sales processes that ultimately result s in sponsor’s continued engagement. This is achieved by implementation of tracking and projection systems (already in place) and overall marketing strategy, the Development Director’s own direct sales and the overall support and management and guidance of the sales team.

This position will work closely with marketing and events, membership, and management to maximize business and private funding for Spokane Public Radio. The position may carry a small, high-end portfolio of SPR underwriting clients as well, and may participate with membership and the GM in developing major and estate giving.

Essential Duties:

Implement the new underwriting paradigm for the department: Executing proven Account Management practices Set and monitor sales reps’ expectations for growing business Execution of proven systems and tools to maximize revenue Regular progress reports to GM

Develop annual plan for department consisting of a revenue forecast by month, potential sales initiatives, quarterly priorities, account analysis, sales and rep priorities

Hold weekly meetings with sales staff to review sales pacing, results and activity

Coach reps on account development using our systems/procedures, universal use of monthly projection worksheets, budget projections, etc.

Mastery of the four areas of account management: Retention, Upselling, Recovery, and New Business development

Performs client needs analysis to determine the best opportunity for potential sponsor success

Work closely with station personnel, and Spokane Public Radio colleagues to ensure delivery of contracted sponsorships solutions

Ensure that customers are satisfied with services and well - supported through consistent email, in-person, mail, and phone communications.

supported through consistent email, in-person, mail, and phone communications. Obtain sponsor feedback and continually work to improve services

Promote goodwill and convey a positive image of Spokane Public Radio, encouraging the success and growth of new and existing reps.

Complete full-cycle sales, in that you will prospect, conduct needs assessments, create and present proposals, close the deals, write copy, service the account and follow up on collections to ensure receipt of client’s payments for self and other sales reps.

Weekly communication with GM concerning progress of reps’ and department

Train, encourage, and guide sales reps

Maintain a small portfolio of clients

Collaborate with marketing and events initiatives

Participate in major and estate giving initiatives with Membership, Finance, and GM

Other duties as assigned

Required Experience:



Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum of two (2) years in marketing, sales, and/or management

Equivalent professional experience considered

Requirements:



Current and valid driver’s license

Proficient in MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Strong interpersonal and communication skills; easily develops trusting relationships

Talented problem solver

Team leader, team player

Strong sales focus on retention, recovery, upselling, and prospecting new business

Physical Demands:

· Visual/hearing ability enough to quickly analyze and comprehend written/verbal communication and all business documents is required.

Spokane Public Radio offers:



Commission rate of 15% plus 3% of all underwriting sales

A starting client list at this rate

Incentives may occur during special sales campaigns

Benefits:



Health Benefits for FT employee including dental and optical. Spousal and family benefits may be purchased through our plan.

Sick Time Accrual: 96 hours accrual a calendar year.

Vacation: 96 hours accrual a calendar year, increases to 143 after 18 months of full-time employment.

Personal Days – two per year

Paid Holidays – nine per year

How to apply:

Please send cover letter and resume to sprjobs@kpbx.org by January 31, 2024. No calls, please.

Closing Date: January 31, 2024

Assistance for Applicants with Disabilities

Spokane Public Radio is committed to ensuring that its application process provides an equal employment opportunity to all job seekers, including individuals with disabilities. If you believe you need reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or to submit a resume, please get in touch with us by emailing sprjobs@kpbx.org.

Equal Employment and Nondiscrimination

At Spokane Public Radio, we are committed to equal employment opportunities for all and we strive for a caring and professional environment. We are an equal opportunity employer committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.