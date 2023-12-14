We're Hiring: SPR Underwriting Representative

Title: Spokane Public Radio (SPR) Underwriting Representative

Job Type: Part-Time, 10-29 hours/week, highly flexible

Pay Range: Unsalaried, 30% commission only

Location: Spokane Public Radio offices at 1229 N Monroe Street, Spokane WA; serving a wide service area of about 20,000 square miles

About Us:

Spokane Public Radio is an independent community NPR-affiliate public radio organization dedicated to providing high-quality local and national programming to regional audiences. SPR reaches 1.25 million people in 750 communities across 20,000 square miles of the Inland Northwest. We take pride in our commitment to thought-provoking content, engaging storytelling, and fostering meaningful connections with our listeners. As a Spokane Public Radio Underwriting Representative, you'll have the unique opportunity to collaborate with our dynamic team to support the station's financial sustainability and connect regional and local businesses with our passionate audiences.

About You:

Are you an outgoing, persuasive, and passionate individual in need of a flexible schedule and a generous work-from-home opportunity? Do you have a heart to bring valuable content and service to the community? Are you driven to make a meaningful impact on local public media? Our Underwriting Representative represents media sales efforts for the station and is responsible for growing top-line station revenue by participating in client sales and special campaigns in cooperation with the SPR underwriting department. Regularly works with colleagues and supervisor to assess progress on opportunities to grow revenue among accounts and new prospects. Works with the internal sales department and General Manager to track and achieve regular sales goals. Uses branded marketing materials and tools to convey consistent messaging across the organization. While this is a non-salaried position, Spokane Public Radio offers an EXTRAORDINARY commission rate of 30%, and extremely flexible hours for a self-starting, self-motivated worker where your success is tied directly to your motivation.

Essential Duties:



Seeks opportunities to upgrade existing underwriting accounts; prospect, develop, and close new accounts.

Forecasts long-range account sales, inventory levels, and product needs; documents related information.

Acts as a public media ambassador, presenting Spokane Public Radio programs and events to potential clients in person, via phone, video channels, e-mail, and other digital means.

Performs client needs analysis to determine the best opportunities for potential clients.

Possesses and expands a deep understanding of station offerings, including traditional broadcast, podcasts, streaming, and digital.

Ensures that customers are informed of and satisfied with Spokane Public Radio customer service, well - supported through consistent communications via email, in-person, mail, and phone.

Obtains client feedback and continually works to improve products and services.

Promotes goodwill and conveys a positive image of the station.

Works with marketing and on-air/programming staff to obtain event clients.

Required Experience:



Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum of two (2) years in marketing or sales

Equivalent professional experience considered

Requirements:



Current and valid driver’s license.

Minimum ten (10) hours per week commitment, maximum to 29 hours per week.

Proficient in MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Strong interpersonal and communication skills; easily develops trusting relationships

Talented problem solver

Team player

Strong sales focus on retention, recovery, upselling, and prospecting new business

Spokane Public Radio offers:



Commission rate of 30%

A starting client list at this rate

Incentives may occur during special sales campaigns

Physical Demands:



Visual/hearing ability enough to quickly analyze and comprehend written/verbal communication and all business documents is required.

How to apply:

Please send cover letter and resume to to sprjobs@kpbx.org by January 31, 2024. No calls, please.

Closing Date: January 31, 2024

Assistance for Applicants with Disabilities

Spokane Public Radio is committed to ensuring that its application process provides an equal employment opportunity to all job seekers, including individuals with disabilities. If you believe you need reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or to submit a resume, please get in touch with us by emailing to sprjobs@kpbx.org.

Equal Employment and Nondiscrimination

At Spokane Public Radio, we are committed to equal employment opportunities for all and we strive for a caring and professional environment. We are an equal opportunity employer committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.