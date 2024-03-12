KPBX Kids' Concert: Celtic Dance Party with Floating Crowbar - Thank You!

Spokane Public Radio would like to thank everyone involved in our recent KPBX Kids’ Concert: Celtic Dance Party!

Thanks to:

· Floating Crowbar: Morgan Anderson, James Hunter, Don Thomsen, and Rick Ruben

· Natasha Hart, Rebecca Lonam, Mari Heaton and the dancers of MSD Irish Dance Academy

· Caridwen Irvine-Spatz, concert host

· Eddie White and Jaye Nordling, sound

· Riverside Place staff

· Hearn Brothers Printing

· Spokane Public Radio volunteers and members

· Event donors: Harvard Park Children’s Learning Center North, STCU, and Rocket Bakeries

The next free KPBX Kids’ Concert will feature Americana music with Spokane Brassworks, Saturday, April 27th at 1 pm at the EWU Music Recital Hall.

