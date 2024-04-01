Inaugural Firehouse Sessions Concert May 10 at The Bing Crosby Theater

Firehouse Sessions Concert

Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Bing Crosby Theater

Tickets on sale now!

Our judges were dazzled by the 60+ entries to Spokane Public Radio's inaugural "Firehouse Sessions Song Contest" and are excited to finally share the music from our three winners in a live concert. Along with our two launch collaborators, Olivia Brownlee and T. S. The Solution, our three Firehouse Sessions Song Contest Winners, folk pop artist Anne Christine, neo soul group The Red Books, and jazz fusion group Time Baby come together on stage for a night of original music and sound.

