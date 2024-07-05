President Biden says 'I was exhausted' during the debate against Trump

Updated July 05, 2024 at 20:47 PM ET

MADISON, Wis. — President Biden, in a much anticipated interview Friday with ABC News, attributed his terrible debate performance to "a bad episode" and a "bad night" as he tried to quell calls from his fellow Democrats for him to drop out of the presidential race.

In a 20-minute interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, which was aired in its entirety, Biden defended his record, said he was the candidate best placed to defeat Donald Trump in November, and declined to take an independent medical evaluation – including a neurological and cognitive test – to show he’s fit to serve another term.

"I have a cognitive test every single day," Biden said. "… Not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world” because the U.S. is the central nation in the world.

Biden said he "was exhausted" during last week's presidential debate against Trump, and added there was "no indication of a serious condition."

Biden, 81, said prior to the debate, he was sick. "I was feeling terrible," he said. Medical tests, he said, determined he has a "really bad cold."

After the debate, Biden said, his doctor looked at him and said: “You're exhausted.”

Biden said that he’d done 10 events in a row after last Thursday’s debate with “large crowds, overwhelming response” and “no slipping.”

When asked if he was the same man today as he was when he took office in January 2021, Biden replied: “Yes. I also was guy put together a peace plan for the Middle East. … I was also the guy that expanded NATO.” He said the economy had grown during his administration.

When asked if he had shown signs of decline in the last few months, as reported by several news organizations, Biden replied: “Can I run 110 flat? No. But I'm still in good shape.” He was asked if he was more frail, he simply replied: “No.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images / Getty Images President Biden speaks to supporters Friday during a campaign rally in Madison, Wis.

Biden has resisted calls for him to drop out of the race. Earlier, Biden gave a defiant speech at a rally, where he shook dozens of hands and spoke to the speculation swirling about whether he will drop out the race. "Here's my answer: I am running, and I am going to win again."

Biden says Democratic leaders are telling him to stay in

Friday afternoon Biden told told reporters that he had the support of elected Democratic leaders from around the country. Biden said he has talked to at least 20 congressional leaders and all Democratic governors and they have told him to stay in the race.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was working to try to get a group of Democratic senators to ask for Biden to leave the campaign. Responding to that report, Biden said: “Mark Warner, I understand, is the only one considering that.”

In the ABC interview, he said: “Mark is a good man. … I have a different perspective.”

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP President Biden's motorcade arrives at a campaign rally at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wis. on July 5.

But Warner wasn't the only voice. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s urged Biden Friday to evaluate whether he was the party’s best hope to beat former President Donald Trump. Biden said: “Healey didn’t say anything when I was in the room.” Biden met with the nation's Democratic governors this week.

And Democratic leaders in the House have decided to convene a virtual meeting on Sunday with the top Democrats on House Committees, according to a source familiar with the planning who requested anonymity to discuss a private call.

Biden told ABC he didn't watch the debate afterward

The unscripted interview took on outsized importance for Biden, becoming a high-profile test of his cognitive abilities that could quiet calls for Biden to step aside, or make them grow louder.

"I think it’s really important to a lot of donors, to a lot of elected officials who you've been hearing from in the media," Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., told NPR.

But it's unclear how widely the interview will resonate among voters. Polls have long shown that voters have concerns about Biden's age, but whether the debate — let alone the interview — will move the needle is still an open question.

"What I'm hearing from voters on the ground is — well, a lot of them might not even know that this interview is happening on Friday," Williams said.

Copyright 2024 NPR