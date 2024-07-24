Today's Headlines: July 24, 2024

WA delegates weigh potential Harris policies

Many of Washington’s elected Democrats have already endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president – but they’re not the ones who decide. Around a hundred delegates from across the state will help officially nominate a candidate next month at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Yaz Kader is one of those delegates from the Seattle area; he thinks Harris will be the nominee, and as a Palestinian-American, that gives him some hope.

"She seems to be a little bit more empathetic towards the Palestinian cause. Not – again, you know, a little bit," Kader said.

Kader is heavily involved in the Gaza ceasefire movement; Harris called for a ceasefire in March.

Kader is hopeful she will take a firmer stance against civilian casualties, and he and others hope to push her on a weapons embargo to Israel – putting conditions on U.S. military aid.

ID park reservation system to pause during update

Changes are on the way for people who want to make online reservations at campgrounds, cabins or yurts in the Idaho state parks system for next year.

The state has chosen a new vendor to update and operate the reservation system. While changes are made, the state will pause the service for those who want to book for 2025, Idaho Parks spokesperson Craig Quintana said.

“The upside is people will still be able to make their reservations for the balance of 2024," he said. "They'll just have to know come August 1, they'll have to wait until January to book for the next calendar year.”

According to Quintana, the pause in booking for 2025 will run from August 1 until January 6, when the new system will be launched.

There are still open slots available for the 30 state parks this year, he told SPR News. But when the new system goes online, Quintana said it will be easier to navigate and feature more information on individual park amenities.

Sidewalk repair could focus on low-income, high-use areas

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously this week to officially ask Mayor Lisa Brown’s administration to start prioritizing sidewalk repair.

This measure had been on the table a few weeks ago but was deferred.

The money would come from the city’s existing traffic calming fund, which some members of the public weren’t happy about.

District 1 Councilmember Jonathan Bingle said he agrees but thinks that as small as the city’s street repair fund is, this is the best the city can do at the moment.

“You know, it might not be a ton of progress all at once or right off the bat, but if we don't get something going, then nothing will ever get going,” he said during the council meeting Monday.

The resolution asks the mayor to specifically direct the Public Works department to prioritize low-income areas with damaged sidewalks, as well as highly utilized pedestrian routes like ones around schools, parks and transit stops.

State officials emphasize water safety

It’s Paddle Safe Week in Washington. With an estimated four-million people enjoying paddle sports on the state’s lakes and streams, state officials are using this week to promote safety.

“We want people to have fun but we want them to be safe on the water," state boating safety manager Rob Sendak said. "If I had a magic wand in my job and I could do one thing it would be to have everyone wear a life jacket.”

Several people lost their lives while enjoying paddle sports last year in Washington. Nearly all were not wearing life jackets.

Sendak said other important safety suggestions include letting friends or family know when and where you’re going… and paddle with a buddy when possible.

WA AI taskforce to convene first meeting

Washington residents can participate in the first meeting of an artificial intelligence task this Friday.

The group is meant to assess the benefits of A-I, as well as the challenges it poses. It will issue reports and make police recommendations to Washington’s legislature for potential guidelines and bills on A-I systems.

Members of the taskforce include Washington lawmakers, policy experts, academics and advocates from around the state.

Friday’s 9 a.m. virtual meeting will include a public comment period.



—

Reporting contributed by Scott Greenstone, Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson and Tom Lee.