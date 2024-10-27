SPR's Inland Journal for October 27, 2024

Courtesy PBS "On Our Minds"

The presidential election is likely to be close, both in the popular vote and the Electoral College. The popular vote is easy to understand. The candidate with the most votes has the advantage. The Electoral College, upon which the winner is decided, is more complicated. In case you don’t have all the details about the college memorized, we get a refresher from PBS. PBS News Student Reporting Labs has other podcasts related to the 2024 election and other subjects.

20241027_Inland Journal_electoral college.mp3 Listen • 18:11

TVW screenshot

Initiative 2066 is related to future use of natural gas in Washington. Here are pro and con statements from TVW’s Video Voters Guide series.

20241027_Inland Journal_Initiative 2066.mp3 Listen • 5:34

Photos: Marcus Riccelli courtesy of House Democrats; Jim Wilson by Doug Nadvornick

Democrat Marcus Riccelli has represented Washington’s Third Legislative District in the state House of Representatives for 12 years. Riccelli is looking to replace his longtime seat mate, Andy Billig, in the Senate. During the August primary election, he had no formal opposition. But Spokane realtor Jim Wilson mounted a write-in campaign as a Republican and earned enough votes to get his name on the November ballot.