© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for your support during our recent fall drive! Together, we make Spokane Public Radio!

SPR's Inland Journal for October 27, 2024

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published October 27, 2024 at 3:00 PM PDT

We learn about the electoral college from PBS Student Reporting Labs; hear pro-and-con statements about Washington Initiative 2066; and talk with Marcus Riccelli and Jim Wilson, the two candidates for a state Senate seat in Washington's Third District.

Courtesy PBS "On Our Minds"

The presidential election is likely to be close, both in the popular vote and the Electoral College. The popular vote is easy to understand. The candidate with the most votes has the advantage. The Electoral College, upon which the winner is decided, is more complicated. In case you don’t have all the details about the college memorized, we get a refresher from PBS. PBS News Student Reporting Labs has other podcasts related to the 2024 election and other subjects.

20241027_Inland Journal_electoral college.mp3

TVW screenshot

Initiative 2066 is related to future use of natural gas in Washington. Here are pro and con statements from TVW’s Video Voters Guide series.

20241027_Inland Journal_Initiative 2066.mp3

Photos: Marcus Riccelli courtesy of House Democrats; Jim Wilson by Doug Nadvornick

Democrat Marcus Riccelli has represented Washington’s Third Legislative District in the state House of Representatives for 12 years. Riccelli is looking to replace his longtime seat mate, Andy Billig, in the Senate. During the August primary election, he had no formal opposition. But Spokane realtor Jim Wilson mounted a write-in campaign as a Republican and earned enough votes to get his name on the November ballot.

20241027_Inland Journal_Riccelli.Wilson.mp3
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick