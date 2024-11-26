Trump plans to use presidential power known as impoundment to control spending

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

President-elect Trump is promising to slash what he says is significant waste in the American government. Trump announced on Friday his pick for someone to help do that. It's Russ Vought. He's an architect of Project 2025, and he's set to once again lead the White House budget office as he did in Trump's first term. To make his budget plan a reality, Vought has been working on ways to expand presidential powers. Here's NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Wow, thank you very much. Thank you, everybody.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: It was back in the spring in May at a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where Donald Trump first brought up his plans for how he wants to slash spending.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: To further crack down on rampant waste in the federal government, we're going to bring back presidential impoundment authority, which nobody knows what it is, but it allows the president to go out and cut things and save a fortune for our country, things that make no sense. And there's so many of them.

ORDOÑEZ: A quick explanation - Congress has the power of the purse. Impoundment is when the president holds back money that Congress has approved for a specific purpose. Trump and his allies - like Russ Vought - argue a president has the right or should have the right to not spend those funds. That's raising alarm bells across Washington that Trump may be trying to overstep his power.

ELOISE PASACHOFF: I am cautiously optimistic, but I'm also worried.

ORDOÑEZ: Eloise Pasachoff is a Georgetown law professor who has written about this. She points to a law called the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which requires that a president spend money as Congress directs. The law was passed after tough battles with the Nixon administration.

PASACHOFF: I'm cautiously optimistic because I think that this is the way the system is supposed to work. You know, I believe in the rule of law. I believe in government institutions doing, you know, what they're set up to do. I'm also worried because these are complicated times.

ORDOÑEZ: Several of Trump's top aides have taken aim at the law, arguing it's unconstitutional. They think this Supreme Court will agree. That includes Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, and former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. They say bypassing the law could help them in their work on the Department of Government Efficiency - or DOGE for short. No one has argued more forcefully for wielding impoundment authority than Russ Vought, who Trump announced would be returning to his role as the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Vought told me last year when discussing the goals of Project 2025, that impoundment could be useful. And here he is talking about it on Fox Business.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RUSS VOUGHT: I believe that the loss of impoundment authority, which 200 years of presidents enjoyed, was the original sin in eliminating the ability from a branch on branch to control spending. And we're going to need to bring that back.

ORDOÑEZ: Trump tried it once in his first term. He impounded foreign aid for Ukraine, but Congress objected. It was part of his first impeachment. This time, the debate is almost certainly headed to the Supreme Court, says Josh Blackman, a law professor at South Texas College of Law.

JOSH BLACKMAN: So what Trump would basically have to argue is that his powers - his Article 2 powers - override or trump, if you will, the limitation put on by the statute.

ORDOÑEZ: And Blackman, who has filed briefs with the Supreme Court supporting Trump, says the court has acted favorably toward Trump in terms of executive power.

BLACKMAN: We've seen this in the Trump immunity case. We've seen this in the president's power to remove officials. The court takes a very robust view of presidential power. And maybe the most relevant data point is that Chief Justice John Roberts worked in the Reagan White House. And I think he'd be very sympathetic to the arguments that were so influential in his earlier career.

ORDOÑEZ: Trump's team suggests they are more than willing to test that out.

Franco Ordoñez, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.