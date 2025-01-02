SPR Media Partner - BANFF Mountain Film Festival

The BANFF festival is happening January 10th through 12th, 2025 at the Fox.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival has been coming to Spokane for nearly 40 years. BANFF brings a new collection of festival winning Outdoor Adventure, Cultural and Environmental Films to the Spokane outdoor community each year. From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world. Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2024/2025 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world. Join us for 3 exciting nights of films when Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to The Fox Theatre Friday Jan 10th through Sunday Jan 12th, 2025.

For tickets and additional information, visit the Fox website.