SPR Media Partner: New Orleans Songbook, January 22nd, 2025

Spokane Public Radio is a media partner for New Orleans Songbook- A Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga University campus, Wednesday, January 22nd.

Experience the soul of New Orleans with an evening celebrating the music and musicians of the Crescent City, the historic epicenter of jazz. New Orleans Songbook immerses audiences in the captivating and timeless spirit of this vibrant city.

Catch this concert at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater on the Gonzaga University campus on Wednesday, January 22nd at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at Gonzaga.edu/TicketCenter.

