'I think a little differently.' A daughter and mother reflect on being yourself

It is Friday, and that means it is time for StoryCorps. This week, a conversation from the Brightness in Black project sharing stories of Black love, joy and triumphs. Sixteen-year-old Tamar Anderson Henry has autism. She came to StoryCorps with her mother, Soleil Henry, to talk about the importance of knowing and being yourself.

SOLEIL HENRY: I'll never forget the first time you tried violin. They called me back in that room within 20 minutes, and you were playing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

TAMAR ANDERSON HENRY: (Laughter) Well, music helped me be myself because it is my natural talent.

S HENRY: Yes, you have talent. You have an amazing gift. You have gifts, and those gifts, they're a part of you, but they don't make you. Does that make sense?

T HENRY: Yes.

S HENRY: (Laughter) I've always kept you sheltered because, yeah, you're high functioning, but just hearing that word autism, it was scary at first. But one thing I love is that you embrace it. And I've heard you say to people, I have autism, you know, I think a little differently. But it was a fear of mine that you wouldn't be proud because of it.

T HENRY: To be honest, I don't really care what people say because people are going to judge you either way. It's not going to stop. I just ignore it and just keep moving on with life or my headphones because my headphones are like the key to my ears. It helps me.

S HENRY: Does it help keep the music in, drown the people out or both?

T HENRY: Both (laughter).

S HENRY: Both? Both. Does it help drown your mom out, too?

T HENRY: Well...

(LAUGHTER)

T HENRY: You put it that way.

S HENRY: I know it does.

T HENRY: (Laughter).

S HENRY: But that's you, though, you know? You've learned how to cope in this hard thing called life. I know you say it's hard being a teenager.

T HENRY: It is.

S HENRY: And adult is harder, baby, and it comes with a lot more ups and downs. There's going to be triumphs and disappointments, unfortunately. But I don't have to speak up for you and tell people who you are. You do that best for yourself. What I wanted for you is what you're growing up to be. You're that light. Be happy. Be healthy. Just be you, though. What do you think?

T HENRY: Love it.

S HENRY: (Laughter).

MARTIN: Soleil Henry and her daughter, Tamar Anderson Henry, for StoryCorps in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their interview is archived at the Library of Congress.

