Why a Venezuelan soccer player was deported to a prison in El Salvador — a tattoo

LEILA FADEL, BYLINE: Now, you may have seen the images - men dressed in matching prison whites, heads freshly shaved, frog-marched into detention. Earlier this month, the United States deported them, alleged they are all part of an international criminal gang, and agreed to pay El Salvador $6 million to imprison them for a year. One of the men is Jerce Reyes Barrios from Venezuela. His attorney, Linette Tobin, told me about him.

LINETTE TOBIN: He is a professional soccer player. He's a soccer coach for children, and he is a very loving father to two young daughters.

FADEL: His family saw those pictures, too. That's how they found out he was deported. Tobin says Barrios followed all the rules last year when he sought asylum in the United States, fleeing violence in Venezuela. He had no criminal record in his country of origin. He made an appointment. He waited in Mexico for four months and showed up at the border when told. He was held in a maximum-security prison pending his asylum hearing. I asked Tobin about the evidence she has seen from the Department of Homeland Security.

TOBIN: From the beginning, DHS has accused him of being a gang member. I've seen their evidence. It is limited to this tattoo he has on his arm of a soccer ball with a crown on top. DHS says a crown tattoo is proof of gang membership. And the second thing is this hand gesture that he made in a couple of Facebook posts from over 10 years ago that again DHS says is proof of gang membership, but it's also a very common sign that's commonly known as the rock and roll hand signal, or it's sign language for I love you.

FADEL: And how do you know his tattoo is just about soccer?

TOBIN: First of all, his own testimony to me. But we have contacted the tattoo artist who confirmed that he is the one who gave this tattoo, and he's confirmed what it represented, which is a basic replication or a tribute to the logo of his favorite soccer team, Real Madrid from Spain. We have also submitted a record from Venezuela showing that he has no criminal record.

FADEL: DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X that your client was in the country illegally and said the agency is confident he's part of a Venezuelan gang. Quote, "DHS intelligence assessments go beyond a single tattoo, and we are confident in our findings." What do you make of that statement?

TOBIN: It's not true. I have the document, a printout showing that he had a CBP One appointment, and that's when he was detained. I've seen the evidence, and all it is is the tattoo and the hand gesture. DHS wants the public to believe these people are criminals and gang members. So if they have proof of that, why wouldn't they release it to the public?

FADEL: I want to ask the difference in treatment of your client. I mean, your client crosses the border in the right way, starts the asylum process, is detained, is held in a maximum security prison, and then this new administration comes in, and he's deported. What changed about the case, and would this have been the fate either way?

TOBIN: No, no. I've been practicing immigration law for 28 years.

FADEL: Yeah.

TOBIN: I've never seen anything like this. It's uncharted territory. I expect he would have remained detained until he had his hearing and the judge made a decision. And if the decision was negative, then he would have been deported, but not to El Salvador, but to Venezuela. And if he had been granted asylum, eventually, he would have been allowed to leave prison and start a life in the U.S. Nothing changed about the facts or even the procedure of his case. The only thing that changed is the president.

FADEL: Is it normal for the Department of Homeland Security to focus on a tattoo on social media posts?

TOBIN: I wouldn't say it's unusual. They are definitely combing social media posts and any other information to vet people to make sure that they're not criminals. And don't get me wrong, I'm fine with that. If someone has a criminal record, they should be imprisoned. But my client doesn't have that. And the reason we have courts and judges in this country is so that a judge can look at the evidence and make a fair, independent determination of what the evidence says. And instead, DHS is making these snap judgments with life-threatening consequences for these people based on flimsy evidence that a judge has not been able to review and make a determination or an adjudication.

FADEL: That's immigration attorney Linette Tobin. We asked the Department of Homeland Security for additional comment, and so far, it has not responded. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.