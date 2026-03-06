New law in Kansas nullifies licenses and birth certificates of transgender residents

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A law in Kansas has invalidated the driver's licenses of hundreds of transgender people. The law took effect last week aimed at people who have changed their gender designation on official IDs. The law is being challenged in a court hearing today. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service and KCUR reports the sudden change caught many by surprise.

ZANE IRWIN, BYLINE: Hazel Krebs woke up to news last week that her driver's license had become invalid overnight.

HAZEL KREBS: And my thought was, initially, oh, my gosh, can I drive? Do I have to wait for the letter? Do I have to, you know, make an appointment?

IRWIN: Krebs is an author and small business owner in Westwood near Kansas City. She's also transgender, but the letter F for female on her driver's license could soon be M for male.

KREBS: When you look at me, I'm very feminine, have pink hair, wear makeup, dresses, and then I have this letter that doesn't match it - is only going to bring questions. It's only going to bring doubt.

IRWIN: An unknown number of Kansans had their driver's licenses, birth certificates or both invalidated by a new law. A few other states have passed similar laws, but advocates for trans people say Kansas is unique because it invalidated current licenses. Republican state Representative Susan Humphries helped pass the bill through the legislature in a fast-tracked process.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SUSAN HUMPHRIES: A person's biological sex when they're born is what it is. It can't be changed, and our documents - our government documents should show accuracy.

IRWIN: In an interview at the Capitol, Humphries said there was a week between when the Republican supermajority overrode a veto by the Democratic governor and when the law took effect on February 26.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HUMPHRIES: So there was time in there for people to be thinking about that. So it wasn't really overnight.

IRWIN: But the state said it immediately sent some 300 letters to Kansas residents. Based on state figures for birth certificates that have been amended, over a thousand more could be impacted. On its website, the Department of Revenue says all state credentials that don't reflect sex assigned at birth were invalid immediately. It says you can't drive or buy age-restricted items with an old ID. For Harper Seldin, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, all of that amounts to a violation of due process.

HARPER SELDIN: Specifically, because it overnight turns valid IDs into invalid IDs and doesn't give people an opportunity to come into compliance before incurring potential penalties.

IRWIN: Seldin and the ACLU are representing two transgender Kansans who are suing to challenge the law. They say transgender people could be outed just using their ID to pick up a prescription.

SELDIN: It also takes away the people's right to determine who knows that they're trans and outs them whenever they interact with law enforcement or apply for a job or apply for housing.

IRWIN: Their suit also challenges another part of the law that restricts what bathrooms people can use in government buildings and lets private citizens sue others accused of using the wrong facilities. Hazel Krebs says several rounds of legislation and lawsuits have created a logistical and emotional whipsaw.

KREBS: The guidance for this moment might be accurate for this moment, but it might change tomorrow. So, for me, I'm waiting to see what happens with the courts.

IRWIN: Krebs says she would rather avoid driving as long as she can than have to look at an ID that does not reflect her identity.

For NPR News, I'm Zane Irwin in Westwood, Kansas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.