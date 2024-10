KPBX: Saturday 10pm-11pm

Blues City is a 10-part, regional exploration of the blues hosted by Gary Pitts. Each week visits a different city or region. We explore all eras, beginning at the turn of the 20th century, moving all the way up to today. We move through all types of blues, from delta, country blues, Chicago and urban, blues rock, and even British blues. Episodes feature historical background and interesting tidbits about each music selection and artist.