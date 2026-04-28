Monster Smash Book Club
Monster Smash Book Club
We will be discussing “The Dragon’s Bride" by Robert at the May meeting.
This book club typically meets on the 3rd Monday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Tricia. Please send any inquiries to tricia@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main AveSpokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com