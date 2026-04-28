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Monster Smash Book Club

Monster Smash Book Club

We will be discussing “The Dragon’s Bride" by Robert at the May meeting.

This book club typically meets on the 3rd Monday of the month at Auntie’s Bookstore and is led by Tricia. Please send any inquiries to tricia@auntiesbooks.com

Auntie's Bookstore
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

Auntie's Bookstore
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/
Auntie's Bookstore
402 W Main Ave
Spokane, Washington 99201
(509) 838-0206
events@auntiesbooks.com
https://www.auntiesbooks.com/