Friday Afternoon Jazz with Rachel Bade-McMurphy
  • Rachel Bade-McMurphy interviews Delfeayo Marsalis
    In advance of the concert scheduled on March 5th at Gonzaga's Myrtle Woldson PAC, Jazz Host Rachel Bade-McMurphy interviews trombone player Delfeayo Marsalis about the band, the concert, his influences and more.