Pivot Spokane explores the concept "Roots"

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published January 17, 2025 at 12:55 PM PST

Hear six stories from Pivot Spokane's November 24, 2024 event.

Pivot Spokane's November 24, 2024 program was created around the theme "Roots."

List of speakers:

Karen Dahl-Darling's presentation at Pivot Spokane was entitled "My Husband Thought the DNA Kit was a Good Idea."
1. Karen Dahl-Darling: "My Husband Thought the DNA Kit was a Good Idea"

Shawn Horn spoke about "We Were Waiting for the Bio-Man to Respond and Nothing" at Pivot Spokane on November 24, 2024.
2. Shawn Horn: "We Were Waiting for the Bio-Man to Respond and Nothing"

Brad Thiessen's Pivot Spokane topic was "I was Born a Mennonite on the Canadian Prairie."
3. Brad Thiessen: "I was Born a Mennonite on the Canadian Prairie"

April Eberhardt spoke at Pivot Spokane about "The Great Migration was Indeed a Relocation."
4. April Eberhardt: ""The Great Migration was Indeed a Relocation"

Jenny Stuchell spoke about "The Firefighters were First on Scene" at Pivot Spokane's November 14, 2024 event.
5. Jenny Stuchell: "The Firefighters Were First on Scene"

Marit Fischer's topic at Pivot Spokane was "To Protect Myself and My Family, I Used an Alias."
6. Marit Fischer: "To Protect Myself and My Family, I Used an Alias

Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

