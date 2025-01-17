Pivot Spokane explores the concept "Roots"
Hear six stories from Pivot Spokane's November 24, 2024 event.
Pivot Spokane's November 24, 2024 program was created around the theme "Roots."
List of speakers:
1. Karen Dahl-Darling: "My Husband Thought the DNA Kit was a Good Idea"
Pivot Spokane_Roots_Karen Dahl Darling.mp3
2. Shawn Horn: "We Were Waiting for the Bio-Man to Respond and Nothing"
Pivot Spokane_Roots_Shawn Horn.mp3
3. Brad Thiessen: "I was Born a Mennonite on the Canadian Prairie"
Pivot Spokane_Roots_Brad Thiessen.mp3
4. April Eberhardt: ""The Great Migration was Indeed a Relocation"
Pivot Spokane_Roots_April Eberhardt.mp3
5. Jenny Stuchell: "The Firefighters Were First on Scene"
Pivot Spokane_Roots_Jenny Stuchell.mp3
6. Marit Fischer: "To Protect Myself and My Family, I Used an Alias
Pivot Spokane_Roots_Marit Fischer.mp3