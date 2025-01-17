Pivot Spokane explores the concept "Roots"

Pivot Spokane's November 24, 2024 program was created around the theme "Roots."

List of speakers:

Pivot Spokane screenshot Karen Dahl-Darling's presentation at Pivot Spokane was entitled "My Husband Thought the DNA Kit was a Good Idea."

1. Karen Dahl-Darling: "My Husband Thought the DNA Kit was a Good Idea"

Pivot Spokane_Roots_Karen Dahl Darling.mp3 Listen • 9:20

Pivot Spokane screenshot Shawn Horn spoke about "We Were Waiting for the Bio-Man to Respond and Nothing" at Pivot Spokane on November 24, 2024.

2. Shawn Horn: "We Were Waiting for the Bio-Man to Respond and Nothing"

Pivot Spokane_Roots_Shawn Horn.mp3 Listen • 9:08

Pivot Spokane screenshot Brad Thiessen's Pivot Spokane topic was "I was Born a Mennonite on the Canadian Prairie."

3. Brad Thiessen: "I was Born a Mennonite on the Canadian Prairie"

Pivot Spokane_Roots_Brad Thiessen.mp3 Listen • 10:01

Pivot Spokane screenshot April Eberhardt spoke at Pivot Spokane about "The Great Migration was Indeed a Relocation."

4. April Eberhardt: ""The Great Migration was Indeed a Relocation"

Pivot Spokane_Roots_April Eberhardt.mp3 Listen • 8:48

Pivot Spokane screenshot Jenny Stuchell spoke about "The Firefighters were First on Scene" at Pivot Spokane's November 14, 2024 event.

5. Jenny Stuchell: "The Firefighters Were First on Scene"

Pivot Spokane_Roots_Jenny Stuchell.mp3 Listen • 7:40

Pivot Spokane screenshot Marit Fischer's topic at Pivot Spokane was "To Protect Myself and My Family, I Used an Alias."

6. Marit Fischer: "To Protect Myself and My Family, I Used an Alias