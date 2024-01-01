KPBX: Sunday 2pm-3pm

High Country Celtic Radio focuses on the Traditional music and trad-based music of Ireland, Scotland, Brittany, Wales, and northern Spain, performed by musicians across the world. This is (mostly) about traditional songs and acoustic music, featuring traditional instruments.

"Celtic Music" conjures up different concepts of musical styles depending on whom you ask, for it encompasses a huge variety of music, from New Age, through Traditional, to rock. As denizens of Northern Nevada, hosts Joe Bly and Katie Marie may not be in one of the epicenters of Traditional Music like Boston, County Clare, or Chicago, but they are working, trad musicians that share their enjoyment of all things Trad.