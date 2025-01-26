SPR's Inland Journal for January 26, 2025

We check in with Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown and ask her what she considers the city’s successes of 2024. We also asked her thoughts about the changing face of housing.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown gives her year-end 2024 address via video distributed by the city.

We talk with Washington’s new lands commissioner, Dave Upthegrove, about his priorities as he takes over for Hilary Franz.

Genna Martin New Washington state Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove

InvestigateWest reporter Melanie Henshaw briefs Owen Henderson about her recent article regarding high levels of debt among Native people in the Northwest.

Courtesy U.S. Department of Transportation