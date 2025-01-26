© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for January 26, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Doug Nadvornick
Published January 26, 2025 at 3:00 PM PST

Spokane's mayor reviews 2024 and talks about homelessness; Washington's new lands commissioner outlines his priorities; why medical debt for Native Americans is unusually high.

We check in with Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown and ask her what she considers the city’s successes of 2024. We also asked her thoughts about the changing face of housing.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown gives her year-end 2024 address via video distributed by the city.
We talk with Washington’s new lands commissioner, Dave Upthegrove, about his priorities as he takes over for Hilary Franz.

InvestigateWest reporter Melanie Henshaw briefs Owen Henderson about her recent article regarding high levels of debt among Native people in the Northwest.

