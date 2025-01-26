SPR's Inland Journal for January 26, 2025
Spokane's mayor reviews 2024 and talks about homelessness; Washington's new lands commissioner outlines his priorities; why medical debt for Native Americans is unusually high.
We check in with Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown and ask her what she considers the city’s successes of 2024. We also asked her thoughts about the changing face of housing.
20250126_Inland Journal_Lisa Brown.mp3
20250126_Inland Journal_Brown_homelessness.mp3
We talk with Washington’s new lands commissioner, Dave Upthegrove, about his priorities as he takes over for Hilary Franz.
20250126_Inland Journal_Upthegrove.mp3
InvestigateWest reporter Melanie Henshaw briefs Owen Henderson about her recent article regarding high levels of debt among Native people in the Northwest.
20250126_Inland Journal_Native medical debt.mp3