City Of Spokane Releases Climate Survey Results

Health and economic issues are top of mind for most people right now. But results of a survey released this week by the city of Spokane show the environment is still important to people.

More than 1,400 residents answered questions in a recent online poll about climate change.

For example, 64% of the respondents say they worry about how climate change will affect the regional agriculture industry. Another 60% said they believe reduced snowpack and snowfall are an important problem.

The survey was created by the city council.

“This shows there’s pretty broad based support for the concerns we’re pretty clear about, which is wildfires, which we’ve only had in the last few years, and issues with drought and river levels. There is common ground. It’s not an either-or. It’s not an us-or-them type of proposition," said Council President Breean Beggs said. "But I think the gap is what specifically can we do and I think that’s where government can provide leadership.”

Other results show 60% of people who answered the survey strongly agree their outdoor activities will be affected by climate change. About 60% strongly or somewhat agree their livelihoods will be impacted by climate change. More than 82% strongly or somewhat agree that air pollution is a problem in Spokane, with 91% believing Spokane should expect to continue to see pollution from wildfires. 86% say the city and county should continue to make the health of the Spokane River a high priority.

Beggs says he believes the poll's results are legitimate because they include respondents from each of the city's neighborhoods.

The results will be forwarded to the council’s Sustainability Action Subcommittee as it works on recommendations for a citywide climate action plan.

You can read the survey results at the city’s website.