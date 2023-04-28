Results from annual Point in Time Count show increase in homelessness in Spokane County

Spokane has released the results of an annual census of homelessness in the county. The survey, a snapshot of the city’s homeless population over a single winter night, showed a significant increase in the number of people without housing.

There are now about 2,390 people experiencing homelessness in Spokane County – a 36 percent increase over last year’s count. More than a third of people counted are unsheltered – living in vehicles, tents or other places not meant for human habitation.

Roughly one in five unsheltered people said lack of affordable housing was a contributing factor. The second and third largest causes were lack of family support and substance use.

The data found at 10 percent of people experiencing homeless in Spokane County had survived domestic violence, and 32 percent reported having a serious mental illness.

Homelessness has been increasing in the region every year since 2016, with the exception of 2021 when local governments did not conduct a full count because of the pandemic.

Daniel Ramos III, the city of Spokane’s Community Management Information System administrator, told the city council Thursday, that one of the few positive changes in this year’s count was a drop in chronic homelessness. A person is considered chronically homeless when they have been on the street for at least a year.

“This is a bright spot in the data, one of the few, we had a 26 percent decrease from last year to this year,” Ramos said. “This is something that we’re curious about, and we are looking at doing more analysis in understanding this.”

There is a few other key data points city staff have not yet released, including where people who are homeless in Spokane County are from. In a typical year, the data shows most have strong local ties, either going to high school in the region, or moving to be closer to a family member, or job.

The point in time count may be an undercount of people experiencing homelessness. It captures data only from one night, and doesn’t count people who are doubling up with friends, or family during the cold, winter months.