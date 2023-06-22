WA health officials work to get sedentary people up and walking

The Washington Department of Health is working to get people with chronic conditions such as arthritis up and walking on a regular basis. The agency is promoting a free program designed to help people develop their own walking routines.

“Walk with Ease” is a six-week program developed by the Arthritis Foundation to get people with chronic pain moving, says Margaret Chaykin, the physical activity counseling manager for the Washington Department of Health.

“What’s great about this program is that it’s really malleable, to be able to fit what you need as an individual and as a community. It brings together those important concepts of moving our body for greater health. It helps maintain balance and strength," she said.

She says it also has mental health benefits by encouraging people to walk together.

To participate, you go to the “Walk with Ease” webpage on the Department of Health website and create an account. Chaykin says you can log and keep track of your walks.

“Participants learn how to set goals, so as they wrap up the program, they can still continue to shift their goals to meet their needs as they move through the program and beyond," she said.

“Walk with Ease” participants will get email prompts, directing them to helpful information which is available in both English and Spanish.

