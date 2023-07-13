© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Regional News

City of Spokane Administrator Johnnie Perkins resigns after investigation finds evidence of sexual harassment

By Rebecca White
Published July 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM PDT
Spokane city administrator Johnnie Perkins has resigned after an investigation found he evidence that he violated the city’s sexual harassment policy.

In a statement Thursday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward confirmed she had accepted Perkin’s resignation, calling Perkins behavior unacceptable.

“The employees who came forward placed a great deal of trust in me that the concerns they raised would be taken seriously, even when they involve an individual at the highest level of the organization,” she said. “The employees showed courage and a belief in our policies and processes that we would do the right thing.”

The city has not shared any details about the complaint against Perkins.

Garrett Jones, the city’s parks director, who had been serving as acting city administrator while Perkins was on administrative leave, is now the interim city administrator.

Perkins previously worked at the City of San Diego as the deputy chief operating officer. He joined Woodward's administration in 2021 replacing Wes Crago, who left the job after less than a year.

Rebecca White
Rebecca White is a 2018 graduate of Edward R Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. She's been a reporter at Spokane Public Radio since February 2021.
