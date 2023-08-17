New Washington rules protect outdoor workers on hot days

Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries is reminding employers of their obligations to help outdoor workers stay safe in the intense heat.

The agency’s Ryan Allen says the state has had rules that regulate outdoor summer working conditions since 2008. The regulations determine when workers can take breaks and when they must be allowed shade and cold water. He says updates to those rules took effect in June.

“We lowered the temperature threshold for the rule to kick in from 89 to 80 degrees," Allen said. "We added additional break periods, what we call high heat intervals, high heat being 90 degrees. You get a 10-minute break every two hours. Anytime that it’s over 100 degrees, you get a 15-minute break every hour.”

Allen says the old rules were applicable between May and October. They are now in force all year.

Workers’ groups generally support the new protections, though some wanted the temperature threshold lowered to 75 degrees and work stoppages when the thermometer hits 90.

He says some businesses questioned the need for updating the regulations. Some businesses said the threshold should have remained at 89, that many outdoor workers find 80 to be comfortable. Some said employees will take advantage of the new rules and become less productive when it’s hot.

