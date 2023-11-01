Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest

Our judges were dazzled by the 60+ entries to Spokane Public Radio's inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest. It's incredible to know there is such musical talent in our backyard!

It sounds cliché, but the quality of entries we received made it incredibly difficult to choose our winners. Because of this, the judges decided to expand the number of winners from two to three.

In no particular order, the winners are:

Folk Pop artist Anne Christine

Neo Soul group The Red Books

Jazz Fusion group Time Baby

They will join Launch Collaborators T.S. the Solution and Olivia Brownlee in concert this spring. Stay tuned as we announce the dates you can hear their songs and interviews on KPBX 91.1 FM.

