Voters choose school board members

By Doug Nadvornick
Published November 8, 2023
Voters chose school board members in Tuesday's election.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Many school board races in Spokane County were uncontested on Tuesday, but not all.

Spokane Public Schools Board Chairman Mike Wiser has apparently survived a challenge from new board candidate Ericka Lalka. Wiser won 60% of the vote.

In the Central Valley district, longtime board member Cindy McMullen is ahead in a close race with physical therapist Jeff Brooks. McMullen, who has served 32 years, going back to the late 1980s, has 52% support, Brooks 47%. Two of McMullen's board colleagues are involved in close races. Debra Long, who has served for 20 years, has a slim lead over Stephanie Jerdon, 50.5% to 49%. The other incumbent, Keith Clark, trails new candidate Anniece Barker, also by a 50.5% to 49% margin.

In the Mead School District, incumbent Michael Cannon appears headed to another term. He is defeating challenger David Knaggs, 56%-44%. The board's chairman, Denny Denholm, is in danger of losing his seat. Alan Nolan leads that race by a 53%-47% margin. In the other race, Jennifer Killman leads Jaime Stacy 55%-44%.

In other Spokane County districts (full list here):

Cheney: Henry Browne Jr. (unopposed); Elizabeth Winer 73%, Joshua Sutton 26%; Bill Hanson 52%, John Berger 47%; Mitch Swenson 63%, Bill Lathrop 36%

Deer Park: Craig Phillips 60%, Gina Langbehn 40%; Gerry Ashby 52%, Carri Bruckner 48%; Eric Keller 56%, Richard Price 44%

East Valley: Theresa Noack, Laura Gates (unopposed)

Freeman: Bill Morphy, Nathan Talbott, Danielle Santman, David Teague, Annie Keebler (unopposed)

Liberty: Stephanie Stout, Mark Bullock (unopposed)

Medical Lake: Gerri Johnson 66%, Lennelle Spillman 33%; Alexis Alexander 53%; Michael Gerry 46%; Laura Elliot Parsons 53%; Dennis Schilling 46%; Ron Cooper 55%, Mark Hudson 44%

Nine Mile Falls: Eric Olsen (unopposed); Kenny Wuesthoff 71%, Stephany Harper 28%; Kirsten Foose 76%, Winnie Schittenhart 23%

Riverside: Matt Hemline, Joslyn James, Bob Carroll (unopposed); Peter Finn 61%, Tommy Bowles 39%

West Valley: Adam Mortensen (unopposed); Amy Anselmo 65%, S. John Dubois 34%;

Great Northern: Ken Pegg, Amy Shulund, John Pegg (unopposed)

Orchard Prairie: Dan Cutler, Dennis Miner, Katelyn Schuler (unopposed)

Tekoa: Robert Wilkins, Shane Monroy, S. Janette Smith (unopposed)
Doug Nadvornick
One of the Northwest's most seasoned reporters is returning to his SPR roots. Doug Nadvornick will be heard frequently on KPBX and KSFC reporting on local news.
