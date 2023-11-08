Voters choose school board members

Many school board races in Spokane County were uncontested on Tuesday, but not all.

Spokane Public Schools Board Chairman Mike Wiser has apparently survived a challenge from new board candidate Ericka Lalka. Wiser won 60% of the vote.

In the Central Valley district, longtime board member Cindy McMullen is ahead in a close race with physical therapist Jeff Brooks. McMullen, who has served 32 years, going back to the late 1980s, has 52% support, Brooks 47%. Two of McMullen's board colleagues are involved in close races. Debra Long, who has served for 20 years, has a slim lead over Stephanie Jerdon, 50.5% to 49%. The other incumbent, Keith Clark, trails new candidate Anniece Barker, also by a 50.5% to 49% margin.

In the Mead School District, incumbent Michael Cannon appears headed to another term. He is defeating challenger David Knaggs, 56%-44%. The board's chairman, Denny Denholm, is in danger of losing his seat. Alan Nolan leads that race by a 53%-47% margin. In the other race, Jennifer Killman leads Jaime Stacy 55%-44%.

In other Spokane County districts (full list here):

Cheney: Henry Browne Jr. (unopposed); Elizabeth Winer 73%, Joshua Sutton 26%; Bill Hanson 52%, John Berger 47%; Mitch Swenson 63%, Bill Lathrop 36%

Deer Park: Craig Phillips 60%, Gina Langbehn 40%; Gerry Ashby 52%, Carri Bruckner 48%; Eric Keller 56%, Richard Price 44%

East Valley: Theresa Noack, Laura Gates (unopposed)

Freeman: Bill Morphy, Nathan Talbott, Danielle Santman, David Teague, Annie Keebler (unopposed)

Liberty: Stephanie Stout, Mark Bullock (unopposed)

Medical Lake: Gerri Johnson 66%, Lennelle Spillman 33%; Alexis Alexander 53%; Michael Gerry 46%; Laura Elliot Parsons 53%; Dennis Schilling 46%; Ron Cooper 55%, Mark Hudson 44%

Nine Mile Falls: Eric Olsen (unopposed); Kenny Wuesthoff 71%, Stephany Harper 28%; Kirsten Foose 76%, Winnie Schittenhart 23%

Riverside: Matt Hemline, Joslyn James, Bob Carroll (unopposed); Peter Finn 61%, Tommy Bowles 39%

West Valley: Adam Mortensen (unopposed); Amy Anselmo 65%, S. John Dubois 34%;

Great Northern: Ken Pegg, Amy Shulund, John Pegg (unopposed)

Orchard Prairie: Dan Cutler, Dennis Miner, Katelyn Schuler (unopposed)

Tekoa: Robert Wilkins, Shane Monroy, S. Janette Smith (unopposed)

