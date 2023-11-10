© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Brown’s lead in Spokane mayoral race increases in Friday count

Spokane Public Radio | By Brandon Hollingsworth
Published November 10, 2023 at 8:51 PM PST
Lisa Brown’s lead over incumbent Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward increased Friday, as ballot counting continued in the hard-fought mayoral race.

Brown, a former head of the Washington Department of Commerce, led Woodward by 2,764 votes. Her lead has increased each day since initial totals were released Tuesday evening.

Thousands of votes remain to be counted, but Brown claimed victory after Friday’s count was released.

“I’m very grateful to have been chosen by the voters to be the next Mayor of Spokane,” Brown said in a statement. “I’m ready and excited to get to work for the city that we love.”

Speaking to supporters after the initial results were released Tuesday night, Woodward said she thought she could overtake Brown as the ballot count continued. The Woodward campaign had not released a statement as of 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Brandon Hollingsworth
Brandon Hollingsworth is your All Things Considered host. He has served public radio audiences for fifteen years, primarily in reporting, hosting and interviewing. His previous ports-of-call were WUOT-FM in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Alabama Public Radio. His work has been heard nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here and Now and NPR’s top-of-the-hour newscasts.
