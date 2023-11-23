© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Idaho Local Gems program aims to steer holiday spending to local businesses

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published November 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM PST
The
Courtesy Idaho Sen. Jim Risch's office

The holiday buying season is getting into full gear. A marketing campaign meant to convince Idahoans to buy local starts this week.

The Support Local Gems All Season Long campaign is a holiday version of the Local Gems small business program that Idaho's Republican U.S. Senator Jim Risch has touted for several years.

The message to Idahoans is they can support locally-owned businesses by making a conscious effort to buy local, especially during the holiday season.

Risch’s office says that support doesn’t always need to be financial. It suggests people can spread the word on their social media platforms by using #SupportLocalGems or by telling friends and neighbors about local businesses that they like.

The campaign is also encouraging businesses to help, perhaps by creating promotions that use the Support Local Gems messaging and marketing materials, which are available through Risch’s office.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
One of the Northwest's most seasoned reporters is returning to his SPR roots. Doug Nadvornick will be heard frequently on KPBX and KSFC reporting on local news.
See stories by Doug Nadvornick