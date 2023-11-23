Idaho Local Gems program aims to steer holiday spending to local businesses

The holiday buying season is getting into full gear. A marketing campaign meant to convince Idahoans to buy local starts this week.

The Support Local Gems All Season Long campaign is a holiday version of the Local Gems small business program that Idaho's Republican U.S. Senator Jim Risch has touted for several years.

The message to Idahoans is they can support locally-owned businesses by making a conscious effort to buy local, especially during the holiday season.

Risch’s office says that support doesn’t always need to be financial. It suggests people can spread the word on their social media platforms by using #SupportLocalGems or by telling friends and neighbors about local businesses that they like.

The campaign is also encouraging businesses to help, perhaps by creating promotions that use the Support Local Gems messaging and marketing materials, which are available through Risch’s office.