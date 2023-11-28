Spokane City Council approves budget for 2024, honors Kinnear

The Spokane City Council has approved a $1.2 billion budget for 2024.

Councilmembers last night said it was far from a perfect spending plan, but the best they could do, given a structural deficit that could require the need for more spending cuts and revenue increases in 2025.

Before the vote, several people who were there to advocate for a free Palestine during the public forum urged the council to spend less than intended for police. They included Zackary McGuckin from the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“If you want to stand on the side of humanity, do you want to stand on the side of the oppressed, on the side of the working class, you will edit this budget and severely detract the police budget and you will call for an audit of the police department," he said.

The council approved the budget by a unanimous vote, but no one, including Councilman Michael Cathcart, spoke enthusiastically about it.

“My frustration really has been that the process that we ultimately adopted to try to dialogue, negotiate, discuss the various budget issues didn’t really come together until September. It should have happened in January.

"This needs to be a full, year-long budget process because of how complicated our budget is, because all the myriad of different priorities that folks have and also because of the massive gap that we are dealing with right now," Cathcart said.

Some councilmembers urged the incoming Brown administration to begin next year’s budget negotiations early, rather than waiting to begin working with the council.

The council will vote next week whether to increase the city utility tax by 1% for one year to help raise money to balance the budget.

After the council budget vote, outgoing Mayor Nadine Woodward said her office worked closely with the council on the budget throughout the year, going back to public town hall meetings last spring.

The council also voted to spend $21,200 to repaint and update the recording technology in four courtrooms in the county courthouse where city municipal court judges preside.

It also appointed a new hearing examiner to resolve land use disputes. Karl Granrath is an attorney with a solo practice in Spokane Valley. He also serves as the hearing examiner in Kootenai County and sits on the planning commission in Spokane Valley. He will replace Brian McGinn, who is leaving the city at the end of this week. Granrath says he focuses his legal work on reviewing, writing and amending development codes for Northwest cities and counties.

In one of its final meetings of 2023, the council also honored one of its own, Council President Lori Kinnear, who, for the last time, led her colleagues and sat on the dais.

Kinnear has served two terms and wasn’t eligible to be elected to another term. Her replacement as council president, Betsy Wilkerson, read a proclamation that listed some of the legislation sponsored and supported by Kinnear, "including spearheading the city of Spokane community garden project, which empowers residents to grow and sell local produce. Creating the ordinance that allows for the establishment of local historic districts, which has already been utilized by two neighborhoods and will continue to preserve Spokane’s history for future generations.”

Kinnear said she will plan to continue to attend council meetings as a private citizen and even occasionally speak during the public forums.